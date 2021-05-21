Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.27 ($20.32).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CA shares. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Carrefour alerts:

CA opened at €17.31 ($20.36) on Friday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.75.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.