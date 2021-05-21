Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Insider Bradford N. Langs Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) insider Bradford N. Langs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $21,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $14.53 on Friday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

