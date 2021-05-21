Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

CRI opened at $101.21 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.77%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

