Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 709,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.