Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -343.74 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $924,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 705,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,357,027.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

