Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Sells $27,504.18 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,906.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.77 on Friday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $278.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

