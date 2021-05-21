Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.780-2.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE:CTLT opened at $103.64 on Friday. Catalent has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.