C&C Group (LON:CCR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 181 ($2.36).

Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 318.60 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 248.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £992.76 million and a P/E ratio of -16.09. C&C Group has a 12 month low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

