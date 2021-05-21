CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells $657,865.88 in Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.44. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.41 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CDW by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in CDW by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 88,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in CDW by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CDW by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

