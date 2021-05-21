Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$12.00 target price from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.30.

Shares of CVE opened at C$9.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.02 billion and a PE ratio of -34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.39.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

