Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

