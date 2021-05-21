Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$11.25 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$11.25 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CG. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a top pick rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.63.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last ninety days.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

