Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$11.25 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$10.25 to C$11.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.63.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.72. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

