Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 78,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,926. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,454. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

