ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $470,800.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $70,339.23. Insiders sold a total of 56,081 shares of company stock worth $1,290,119 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,454,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 3,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,489. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $712.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

