Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) EVP Richard R. Dykhouse Sells 11,147 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $694.71 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.08 and a 1 year high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $654.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.85. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.29.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

