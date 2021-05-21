Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase Sells 1,000 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $706,720.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CCF opened at $108.79 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chase by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chase by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chase by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chase by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

