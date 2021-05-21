Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,331,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 62,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPK shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

