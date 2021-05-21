Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DBS Vickers began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.76. 1,735,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,950,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.