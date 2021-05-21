Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CD traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $15.42. 12,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Chindata Group has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

