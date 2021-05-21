Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading Down 2.6%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. 1,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.2113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.36.

About Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

