Christopher B. Paisley Sells 1,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FSLY stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 15,333.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

