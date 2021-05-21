CIBC Boosts AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of ABSSF opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.