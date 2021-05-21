CIBC Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$9.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.63.

CG opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.72.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

