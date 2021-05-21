CIBC Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$91.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 38,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 710,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.