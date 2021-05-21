CIBC Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$43.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CAE to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.89.

TSE:CAE opened at C$35.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.86. CAE has a 52 week low of C$18.33 and a 52 week high of C$39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.95.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

