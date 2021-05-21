Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives $7.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDTX shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. On average, analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 153,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 304,954 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

