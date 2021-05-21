Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $300.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CI. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.76.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $260.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.27 and its 200 day moving average is $225.11. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $288,753,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.