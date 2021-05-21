Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $67.90 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $71.51.

In other news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas acquired 16,883 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

