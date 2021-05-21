Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $184.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.67.

ZTS stock opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 98,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,415,000 after buying an additional 98,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

