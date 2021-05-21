Citigroup Raises Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target to $11.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENDP. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.19.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of ENDP opened at $5.71 on Monday. Endo International has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.