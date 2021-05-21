Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,610 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $23,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

