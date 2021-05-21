Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $2.43

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.31. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 6,648 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,777 shares during the period. Sound Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,036,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 88,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

