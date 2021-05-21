ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.79

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and traded as high as $24.33. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 32,327 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,083,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $913,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 29,124 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

