Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $145,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 2,408.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MPLX stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

