Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 386.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.47 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.