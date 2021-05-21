Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

