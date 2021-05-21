Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 84.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $149.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $152.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

