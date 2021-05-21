Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Intuit by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Intuit by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 45,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in Intuit by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 16,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $436.77. 18,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,387. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.27 and a 200 day moving average of $383.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $436.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

