Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 10,900 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. The company had a trading volume of 61,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,844. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

