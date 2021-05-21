Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 12,251 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $50,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 302,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.10. 153,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.79 and a 200-day moving average of $241.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

