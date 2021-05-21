CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Down 37.6% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $3,934.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001583 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00040470 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,645,988 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

