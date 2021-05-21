Cloudbric (CLBK) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.55 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $7.55 million and $86,883.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.22 or 0.00982242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00095741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

