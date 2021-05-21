Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

