Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after acquiring an additional 771,351 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 650,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after acquiring an additional 527,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

