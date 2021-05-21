Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.32. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 88,435 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $33.94 million, a PE ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 18.53%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

