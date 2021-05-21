CoinFi (COFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. CoinFi has a market cap of $1.06 million and $93,908.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 59.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00067552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00992203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

