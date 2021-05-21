Collateral Pay (COLL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $468,965.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $468,965.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002895 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00388957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00202046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004083 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.37 or 0.00926284 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,695 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

