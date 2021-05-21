Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.21 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,527. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

