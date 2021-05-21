Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

